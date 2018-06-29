The Backstreet Boys and Jimmy Fallon Use Classroom Instruments to Perform "I Want It That Way"

The boy band was joined by 'The Tonight Show' host and The Roots to perform the '90s hit.

The Backstreet Boys joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on Thursday's (June 28) episode of The Tonight Show for a performance of "I Want It That Way." The group used classroom instruments to give the hit song a new sound.

Each bandmember was dressed in all white and played different instruments that could easily be found in an elementary school. Nick Carter played the tambourine, while Brian Littrell took on playing both an apple shaker and a wood block. Howie Dorough knocked coconuts together, AJ McLean shook a maraca and Kevin Richardson played the guiro in addition to singing.

Jimmy Fallon played multiple instruments throughout the number, including a bass drum, a Casio keyboard and an apple shaker. The Roots members also got in on the fun. Questlove played with hand clappers, Kamal Gray played the xylophone, James Poyser played the melodica, Captain Kirk strummed a ukulele, Mark Kelley played the kazoo, Stro played bongos and Black Thought dinged the triangle. Tuba Gooding Jr. took on both the kazoo and apple shaker.

Watch the full performance above.