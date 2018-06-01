'L.A.'s Finest,' Starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, a Go at Canada's Bell Media

The Canadian broadcaster is adding the 'Bad Boys' spinoff series to its latest U.S. network series buys after the LA Screenings.

Canada's Bell Media has picked up L.A.’s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, from Sony Pictures Television after package buying at the Los Angeles Screening.

Based on the Bad Boys film franchise, L.A.’s Finest stars Union as Syd Burnett, who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel. Syd has left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective and pursue all the fun Los Angeles offers. But things get a little crazy when her new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex past, learns that Syd’s unapologetic lifestyle might be masking a greater personal secret.

The Canadian network also bought the BBC America one-hour spy thriller Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh, for its Bravo network.

NBC earlier opted to bypass a series order for L.A.'s Finest, leading the Sony Pictures Television Studios drama from exec producer Jerry Bruckheimer to be shopped elsewhere. The Canadian license fee will be helpful to the Hollywood studio as L.A.'s Finest has a sizable price tag and and two big stars.

Bell Media also picked up last week at the L.A. Screenings the Deadly Class drama, which stars Benjamin Wadsworth and Benedict Wong, the Chris Pine-starrer One Day She'll Darken (working title), and the crime drama Gone, starring Chris Noth.

Bell Media on Thursday said it had bought seven rookie U.S. network dramas, including The Rookie and Magnum P.I., starring Jay Hernandez, for its main CTV network.

The country's top-rated network also nabbed the spy-hunting drama The Enemy Within; Marcia Clark's legal thriller The Fix; The Red Line, from producers Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti; The Village; and Grand Hotel, executive produced by Eva Longoria.