'Bad Girls' Historical Anthology Series in the Works at UCP

'The Post' writer Liz Hannah will adapt Ann Shen's book about notable women in history, with each episode focusing on a different person.

Universal Content Productions is putting the spotlight on Bad Girls.

The NBCUniversal-owned studio is developing an anthology series based on Ann Shen's book Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World. Liz Hannah (The Post, Mindhunter) is adapting the nonfiction book, and Ry Russo-Young (The Sun Is Also a Star) is set to direct.

Each episode of the show would focus on a different historical figure, ranging from Ada Lovelace to Rosa Parks to Mata Hari. Every installment will also be written and directed by and star a different female team. UCP is currently shopping the project to networks and streaming outlets.

Hannah and Russo-Young will executive produce with Brittany Kahan Ward and Graciella Sanchez for Echo Lake.

"Ann Shen’s book is all that needs to be said about the ambitions of this show. To depict women throughout history as they are: complex, funny, dark and everywhere in between," Hannah said Wednesday in a statement. "As a longtime admirer of Ry’s work, I’m ecstatic that Bad Girls will be the beneficiary of her unique vision and talent. I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Ann, Ry, Brittany and Graciella, and the entire team at UCP in bringing these women’s stories to audiences everywhere."

Added Russo-Young, "Bad Girls is an incredible opportunity to focus not on a single character or genre, but a kind of uncompromising personality that inhabits great women throughout history. I'm thrilled to work with Liz Hannah, who so smartly creates iconic characters with the quiet power of her writing."

UCP produces USA Network's Mr. Robot, The Purge and the upcoming Bourne franchise offshoot Treadstone and an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's classic novel Brave New World, along with Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Homecoming on Amazon and The Act on Hulu. The studio is also working on a Punky Brewster sequel with original star Soleil Moon Frye and an adaptation of the podcast Dr. Death that will star Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.