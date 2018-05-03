Bad Robot Inks Overall Deal With Doc Filmmaker Glen Zipper

Bad Robot is venturing into the realm of unscripted.

J.J. Abrams’ production company has inked an overall deal with documentarian Glen Zipper, the producer of the Oscar-winning documentary Undefeated. Under the pact, Zipper will develop and co-produced docuseries for Bad Robot’s TV arm, which is under a development deal with Warner Bros. Television.

“Glen’s critical eye for telling real stories and extensive experience in the documentary space allows us to expand the range and ambition of the shows we produce,” said Bad Robot’s head of television Ben Stephenson. “We have been fans of Glen’s work for years and look forward to partnering with him to tell gripping, true life stories.”

Added Zipper, “I couldn’t be any more excited to get to work with JJ, Ben, Rachel and the rest of the Bad Robot team. I look forward to contributing to what Bad Robot already does so well – bringing audiences not only the best in all formats of storytelling, but also the unexpected.”

In an interview with THR in April, Stephenson hinted that the company would soon be making moves in the unscripted space. "I'd love to do a great documentary series," he said. Bad Robot’s current TV roster includes HBO’s Westworld, Hulu’s upcoming Stephen King anthology series Castle Rock, Jordan Peele’s HBO adaptation of Lovecraft Country and Demimonde, a new HBO drama written by Abrams. The company also recently announced a Showtime comedy pilot, The Wrong Mans, from James Cordon.

In addition to Undefeated, Zipper’s credits include the Grammy-winning Foo Fighters: Back and Forth and the Emmy-winning George Harrison: Living in the Material World. He is currently producing a multi-part Muhammad Ali documentary for HBO, directed by Antoine Fuqua and executive produced by LeBron James, as well as a Johnny Cash documentary from executive producer Frank Marshall and the feature length documentary Tread with director Paul Solet and exec producer Doug Liman.

Zipper is repped by CAA.