Bad Robot Taps Fox's Rachel Rusch as Senior VP Television

Bad Robot is bolstering its TV executive team.

The J.J. Abrams-run production company has hired Fox’s Rachel Rusch as senior vp television. In the new role, she will help produce Bad Robot’s slate of current projects, including upcoming series like Hulu’s Castle Rock and HBO’s Lovecraft Country, in addition to developing new programming. Rusch will report to Bad Robot’s head of television Ben Stephenson.

“I’m really excited that Rachel is joining the Bad Robot TV department," Stephenson said Wednesday in a statement. "We’ve got loads of big plans for the future, and Rachel’s experience, taste and relationships with writers are second to none."

Added Rusch: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this spectacular team, at what is truly one of the most imaginative companies around. I look forward to seeing just how far we can all go together in telling stories that spark the same kind of inspiration and excitement in our audiences that we feel in making it.”

Rusch, whose exit from Fox comes amid merger talks with Disney, recently served as vp event series for Fox Broadcasting Company, where she oversaw limited series and live events. Among the slew of projects under her oversight were Shots Fired, Prison Break, The X-Files and Wayward Pines, as well as the musical events Grease: Live, A Christmas Story Live and the Rocky Horror Picture Show revival.

Before her move to Fox Broadcasting Company, Rusch was director of development for Fabrik Entertainment, where she oversaw the production process for Amazon’s drama series Bosch. Prior to Fabrik, Rusch spent five years at Fox Television Studios, where she oversaw development and production on FX's The Americans, AMC's and later Netflix’s The Killing and USA’s White Collar and Sirens.

Bad Robot, which has a deal with Warner Bros. Television, has been a prolific producer in the TV arena of late. The company's crown jewel is, of course, HBO's big-swing drama Westworld, which was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and whose second season is set to debut April 22. Also in the TV space, Abrams served as a producer on Showtime's short-lived Cameron Crowe series Roadies and did the same on Nolan's CBS procedural Person of Interest and Hulu's James Franco miniseries 11.22.63.

Up next for Bad Robot is Hulu's Stephen King anthology series Castle Rock, from writers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomas, which is due sometime this summer. In February, HBO landed Abrams' sci-fi drama Demimonde, the first TV show the Star Wars director has written since Fringe. The red-hot project, described by the network as "an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama," was shopped as a spec script and drummed up an intense bidding war between cable and streaming outlets before settling at HBO.