'Into the Badlands' and 'The Son' Ending on AMC

AMC is refining its scripted roster.

The basic cable network announced Saturday at its portion of the Television Critics Association's winter press tour that dramas Into the Badlands and The Son would end with their upcoming runs.

Martial arts drama Into the Badlands will return for its final eight episodes starting Sunday, March 24. The Son, the Pierce Brosnan Western, will begin its second and final season on Saturday, April 27 at 9 p.m.

Neither drama were ratings breakouts for AMC — and both were on the more costly side of the spectrum for basic cable series. Badlands — produced in-house at AMC Studios — requires elaborate stunts and visual effects. The series is from showrunners Alfred Gough and stars Daniel Wu.

The Son, meanwhile, launched in April 2017 across multiple AMC-owned networks, including SundanceTV. Season one is averaging 2.3 million viewers and ranks as the top original cable program on Saturday nights. Although Saturday has traditionally been a quiet night for originals, AMC previously found success there airing later seasons of the Civil War-era drama Hell on Wheels. The series is based on Philipp Meyer's novel of the same name and is a co-production between AMC and Sonar Entertainment. Kevin Murphy serves as showrunner.

The decision to wrap both Into the Badlands and The Son arrives as AMC is getting a programming influx from its sibling networks BBC America and Sundance in the form of critical darling Killing Eve and A Discovery of Witches, respectively. Both shows will premiere on AMC starting April 7. The two series will help fill a night of originals for AMC without any additional cost to the network.

Once both The Son and Into the Badlands wrap their respective runs, AMC's scripted roster will consist of The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Lodge 49, McMafia, NOS4A2, The Terror, Human, Preacher, Little Drummer Girl and Dispatches From Elsewhere. The cabler also put Peter Moffat-Michael B. Jordan racial drama 61st Street in development under its script-to-series model.