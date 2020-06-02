TV Ratings: 'Baker and the Beauty' Finale, 'Titan Games' Improve

NBC holds the lead among adults 18-49 Monday as numbers across the board tick up from Memorial Day last week.

NBC topped Monday's ratings as The Titan Games improved on its premiere last week and The Wall got a sizable boost by moving to a new night. The finale of The Baker and the Beauty on ABC also improved and ratings in general were up a bit from last week's Memorial Day holiday.

The Baker and the Beauty ended with a two-hour finale, scoring 0.6 and 0.5 ratings among adults 18-49 — with the first number representing a season high — and averaging 2.81 million viewers. A rerun of Celebrity Family Feud at 8 p.m. also scored well with a 0.8 in the 18-49 demographic and 5.1 million viewers.

The Titan Games drew a 0.8 in the demo and 4.18 million viewers for NBC, up from 0.7 and 3.44 million for its premiere last week. The Wall (0.8, 4.03 million) was up considerably from its Sunday averages of 0.5 in adults 18-49 and about 3 million viewers. Songland also improved, earning a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 2.68 million viewers.

The CW got a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.05 million viewers from its special Iconic: TLC. Roswell, New Mexico is currently at a season high in viewers with 858,000 and tied its demo high at 0.2. CBS and Fox aired reruns.

NBC's 0.7 average among adults 18-49 led primetime, narrowly beating 0.6s for ABC and Fox. CBS and Univision tied at 0.5. The CW and Telemundo also tied at 0.3.

