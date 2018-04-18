Barbara Bush's Letter to Marge Simpson Revealed by Series Showrunner

The then first lady called 'The Simpsons' "the dumbest thing I've ever seen," which prompted the cartoon mother to send a letter, expressing her hurt feelings.

Then First Lady Barbara Bush was not a fan of The Simpsons when the Fox cartoon went on the air — but it turns out a letter from Marge helped to change her mind.

Bush, who died Tuesday at the age of 92, once during an interview called The Simpsons "the dumbest thing I've ever seen," echoing her husband's, President George H.W. Bush's, disapproval of the show.

However, it seems a letter sent to the first lady from Marge Simpson made the former see the cartoon family in a different light.

In the letter, Marge told Bush she was "deeply hurt" by the criticism of her family. "I always believed in my heart that we had a great deal in common. I hope there is some way out of this controversy."

It turns out, the first lady wrote back, showrunner Al Jean revealed after her passing Tuesday.

"How kind of you to write. I am glad you spoke your mind; I foolishly didn't know you had one," Bush opened in the letter.

She went on to say she was looking at a cup with the Simpsons family on it, and she liked how much Marge cared for her family.

"Please forgive a loose tongue," the first lady wrote, adding a P.S. of "Homer looks like a handsome fella!"