Baron Davis, Ex-Nickelodeon Boss Team for Kids' Programming Venture

Former NBA star Baron Davis is taking a shot at kids' TV programming.

Davis and his company, UWish, have teamed with former Nickelodeon head Cyma Zarghami's MiMO Studio to launch MiMO Sports, which will create sports-related content aimed at kids and families that looks to inspire positive values and celebrate diverse storytelling.

Content under the "Heroes of the Game" banner will include real-life stories and scripted content, including a TV movie based on Matt Christopher's book The Kid Who Only Hit Homers. Davis will act in a project in development about a family rivalry that spills onto the basketball court and be the first guest on a podcast series highlighting athletes' life stories.

"Heroes of the Game provides an exciting opportunity to expand UWish’s mission of celebrating diverse storytelling in new and engaging ways," said Davis. "I have known Cyma for a very long time and always wanted to work with her team to create content that shows kids what is possible when they work hard and dream big."

Davis will be an executive producer and creative consultant on all MiMO Sports initiative and is also joining MiMO's board of advisors.

"MiMO Studio is establishing itself as the creative destination for simple, authentic and diverse kid and family stories. We want to tell great kid stories with the sports they love as the backdrop with characters and athletes that are aspirational,” said Zarghami. “By partnering with an elite athlete and family man like Baron and his UWish company, we are looking to be the creative destination for kid sports stories and pave the way for UWish’s foray into the kids’ content space."