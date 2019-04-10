'Barry' Renewed for Season 3 on HBO

HBO has renewed Barry for a third season, just two weeks after its second season debuted.

The dark comedy (or half-hour drama with some funny parts, depending on one's point of view) starring and co-created by Bill Hader premiered March 31. Its first two episodes have averaged 478,000 viewers for their first airings, down from a same-day average of 587,000 for season one. HBO series typically get the majority of their viewers after the fact via replays, streaming and on-demand viewing and DVR playback.

Those initial numbers will likely get a substantial boost starting Sunday, when the final season of Game of Thrones leads into Barry.

Season two of Barry follows Hader's title character as he tries to extricate himself from his former life as a contract killer and fully immerse himself in acting after stumbling onto it at the start of the series. He has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him toward violence but discovers they weren't the only forces at play.

Hader co-created and executive produces the series with Alec Berg (Silicon Valley); Aida Rodgers is a co-exec producer. Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler also star.

Hader and Winkler each won Emmys for their roles in 2018, and the show also took home the award for sound mixing for a half-hour series.

Barry's renewal ensures its continued place on an HBO comedy roster that also includes veterans Ballers, Divorce, High Maintence, Insecure and the upcoming Los Espookys and The Righteous Gemstones. Veep, which follows Barry on Sunday nights, is in its final season. The network is also under a mandate from corporate parent WarnerMedia to increase its output of original programming.