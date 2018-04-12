'Barry,' 'Silicon Valley' Renewed at HBO

The comedies will be back on the cable network for additional seasons.

HBO is handing out a double renewal.

The cable network is ordering additional seasons of its comedies Barry and Silicon Valley. The half-hours are each expected to return with new episodes in 2019, though HBO did not reveal a return date for either.

"While Barry has delighted audiences with its deft interplay of comedy and drama, Silicon Valley remains as brilliantly and frighteningly prescient as ever," noted Amy Gravitt, executive vp HBO programming. "We're thrilled that these two smart, funny shows are returning for another season."

Silicon Valley has been a steady performer at the network since its debut in 2014. The tech-world parody's renewal comes during the show's fifth season run. While the sixth season was long expected to be the comedy's final outing, showrunner Mike Judge recently said that might not be the case. "Looking at these episodes, it kind of takes on a new life and a second wind to me in a way," he noted, adding, "I think it could go on for a while; you never know."

Barry, for its part, is HBO's newest comedy entry. From Silicon Valley executive producer Alec Berg, the show stars Bill Hader as a Midwestern hit man who travels to Los Angeles to find himself swept up in the local art scene. It debuted in March to largely positive reviews and decent ratings.

The two series join the rest of HBO's comedy slate, which includes Crashing, High Maintenance, Veep, Insecure, Ballers, Vice Principals, Tracey Ullman's Show and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

A decision on Sarah Jessica Parker vehicle Divorce has yet to be determined.