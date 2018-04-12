9:33am PT by Bryn Elise Sandberg
'Barry,' 'Silicon Valley' Renewed at HBO
HBO is handing out a double renewal.
The cable network is ordering additional seasons of its comedies Barry and Silicon Valley. The half-hours are each expected to return with new episodes in 2019, though HBO did not reveal a return date for either.
"While Barry has delighted audiences with its deft interplay of comedy and drama, Silicon Valley remains as brilliantly and frighteningly prescient as ever," noted Amy Gravitt, executive vp HBO programming. "We're thrilled that these two smart, funny shows are returning for another season."
Barry, for its part, is HBO's newest comedy entry. From Silicon Valley executive producer Alec Berg, the show stars Bill Hader as a Midwestern hit man who travels to Los Angeles to find himself swept up in the local art scene. It debuted in March to largely positive reviews and decent ratings.
The two series join the rest of HBO's comedy slate, which includes Crashing, High Maintenance, Veep, Insecure, Ballers, Vice Principals, Tracey Ullman's Show and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
A decision on Sarah Jessica Parker vehicle Divorce has yet to be determined.
