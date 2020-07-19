This Week in TV: Baseball Returns, 'Wynonna Earp,' 'Kissing Booth 2'

The end of NBC's 'Blindspot' and the final seasons of 'Corporate' and 'Room 104' are also on tap for the week of July 20.

Fans won't be in the stands, and some players might wear masks on the field, but the week of July 20 will bring one of the big team sports back to TV when Major League Baseball begins an abbreviated season. Several cable shows begin new seasons this week, and the sequel to a widely watched Netflix movie also debuts.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Very little about the last four months has seemed normal, and baseball really won't either when it begins a coronavirus-shortened, 60-game season — with no cross-country travel — on Thursday. It's the first of the big four team sports in North America to return to play, while NASCAR, the PGA Tour and Major League Soccer have been back for a while.

"Opening Day" on Thursday will feature two games on ESPN: The New York Yankees at the World Series champion Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, followed by the San Francisco Giants at the Los Angeles Dodgers. A host of games on ESPN, MLB Network and regional sports nets follow on Friday.

Also on cable …

National Geographic's annual Sharkfest isn't as well-known as Discovery's Shark Week, but it its first: It kicks off at 9 p.m. Monday. Comedy Central's Corporate (10:30 p.m. Wednesday) and HBO's Room 104 (11 p.m. Friday) start their final seasons. Also back: Syfy's Wynonna Earp, which begins its fourth season (shortened for now thanks to the pandemic) at 10 p.m. July 26. TBS' unscripted Lost Resort (10 p.m. Thursday) and Epix's Charles Manson docuseries Helter Skelter (10 p.m. July 26) make their debuts.

On streaming …

Sequel: Two years after it broke out as a YA favorite, The Kissing Booth debuts a sequel on Netflix. In The Kissing Booth 2, Elle (Joey King) is now a senior, juggling a long-distance relationship with Noah (Jacob Elordi) and a new friendship that could upset it. It premieres Friday.

New: Docuseries Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia (Wednesday, Netflix) and The Dog House: UK (Thursday, HBO Max) premiere, as does Jim Gaffigan's latest stand-up special, The Pale Tourist (Friday, Amazon).

On broadcast …

Series finale: After five seasons, NBC's Blindspot wraps up with its 100th episode at 9 p.m. Thursday. The drama looks like it may end as it began, with Jane (Jaimie Alexander) having been ZIPed in the previous episode.

More finales: A pair of first-year shows, CBS' Game On (9 p.m. Wednesday) and Fox's Celebrity Watch Party (8 p.m. Thursday), close out their seasons.

In case you missed it …

It's tempting to call We Are Freestyle Love Supreme a Hamilton origin story, in that three key members of the smash musical — Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Christopher Jackson — are part of the hip-hop improv group. But the documentary is really more about the lasting friendship (and some falling out) between its members. THR's David Rooney calls it "warm and personal." It's streaming on Hulu.