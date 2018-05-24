'Baskets' Renewed for Season 4 at FX

FX isn't done clowning around.

The basic cable network has renewed Baskets for a fourth season. The comedy starring Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson will be back for another round in 2019.

"Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn't be happier to order a fourth season to air next year," FX original programming president Eric Schrier said. "Each season brings us closer to the Baskets family and their pursuit of life, love and clowning glory. Our thanks to the producers and the cast for making Baskets such a joy to watch."

The pickup comes nearly two months after Baskets wrapped its third season run. Never a ratings breakout, the niche comedy averaged a mere 407,000 same-day viewers. That said, what Baskets lacks in total viewers it makes up for in critical buzz with Galifianakis and Anderson earning Emmy nominations for their respective roles as a sad clown and his mother. (Anderson took home the supporting actor win in 2016.) THR's Daniel Fienberg ranked Baskets as one of his 10 best TV series of 2017.

Baskets is part of an FX scripted lineup that also includes the upcoming Pose, Mayans MC, Mr. Inbetween and What We Do in the Shadows, as well as returning favorites Feud, American Horror Story, Fargo, American Crime Story, Atlanta and Better Things.