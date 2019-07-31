'Baskets,' Starring Zach Galifianakis, to End With Season 4 on FX

Baskets is coming to an end at FX.

The now Disney-owned basic cable network announced Wednesday that the current fourth season of Zach Galifianakis-led comedy Baskets would be its last. The Aug. 22 season four finale will now double as a series finale.

"Over four seasons, Baskets has taken its place among the great FX comedies as an endearing and hilarious look at the dreams and ambition of Chip Baskets and his extended, loving family,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “This show has been a joy for everyone at FX and we are grateful to Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the rest of the cast and crew for giving us the gem that is Baskets.”