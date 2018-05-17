Batwoman to Make in 'Arrow'-verse Debut in Next Crossover

It will mark the first time ever that the character will make her appearance on any screen, CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed at The CW's upfront Thursday.

The CW's annual Arrow-verse crossover is introducing a new DC Comics favorite.

Arrow star Stephen Amell announced Thursday at the network's upfront presentation that Batwoman will be introduced during the network's annual crossover event.

CW president Mark Pedowitz confirmed that the introducing of Batwoman will be the first time the character will make an appearance "on any screen." The character will be "fighting alongside" The CW's heroes, Amell said, with the crossover airing in December. Additional details, including a character description for The CW character or actress, were immediately available.

Also new for The CW's annual crossover between DC Entertainment's Greg Berlanti dramas including Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow: the city of Gotham will be incorporated into the Arrow-verse, a natural extension given the introduction of Batwoman. While Gotham will be brought into the Arrow-verse, The CW shows will not be crossing over with Fox's Batman prequel Gotham, which despite being produced by DC and Warner Bros. TV, hails from different producers (Bruno Heller).

