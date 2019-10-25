Pair of CW Freshmen Get Full Seasons

The CW is moving forward with its two first-year dramas of the fall, granting back nine orders to both Batwoman and Nancy Drew.

The digital-skewing broadcast network isn’t known for canceling series — but back nines aren’t exactly a given, either. These orders reflect a clear enthusiasm for both series.

Same-day linear returns for both series have been middling, with Batwoman outperforming Nancy Drew and much of the CW lineup, but digital gains are said to be significant. A note from the network also pointed to respective jumps of 80 percent (Batwoman) and 114 percent (Nancy Drew) once live-plus-seven lifts from Nielsen are in.

The CW has full in-season streaming rights to all new series starting this season, and Batwoman and Nancy Drew are the first to benefit from that. Unlike previous years, where current season episodes dropped off of the ad-supported streaming platform after six or so weeks, viewers will have the chance to catch up on the full order at any point during the 2019-20 broadcast season.

Batwoman is produced for the CW by Warner Bros. TV, while Nancy Drew hails from CBS TV Studios. (Both studios’ parent companies share a stake in The CW.)