'Batwoman' Production Assistant Paralyzed After On-Set Accident

A production assistant on Batwoman is currently paralyzed below the waist following an accident on the set of the Warner Bros. TV-produced CW series last week.



The Vancouver Sun was first to report the news after a GoFundMe was set up to offer some financial relief to the PA, Amanda Smith. According to a co-worker, Tyler Mazzucco, Smith was struck in the head by the lowering bucket of a lift on Wednesday and underwent emergency spinal surgery.

“She was literally just sitting there and it came down on top of her,” Mazzucco told the Sun, noting Smith had her back to a boom lift and could not hear the machine over the sound of traffic.



While the surgery was performed to repair Smith's paralysis, the results will not be known until she goes through significant therapy. The GoFundMe set up for her has already raised $52,000 of its $100,000 goal. “Amanda will be unable to work for the foreseeable future and she needs our help to make ends meet until she settles,” reads the page. “We do not want her to have to worry about finances as she goes through these uncertain times.”

Production on Batwoman was halted just two days later amid mounting shutdowns in response to the spread of the coronavirus. Canadian labor agency WorkSafeBC is conducting an investigation into the accident.

Reps for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.