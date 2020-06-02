'Batwoman' to Feature New Lead Character After Ruby Rose's Departure

The CW series is opting not to recast the role of Kate Kane that Rose played in season one.

Whoever ends up under the cowl in season two of Batwoman, they won't be playing Kate Kane.

Following the surprise departure of Ruby Rose from the title role at the end of The CW superhero drama's first season, the show has opted to create a new character to play Batwoman rather than recast Rose's role of Kate Kane, a cousin of Bruce Wayne, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Word of the change came via a since-deleted casting notice posted to a Batwoman Reddit forum. Per Decider, which first reported the news, the new character is named "Ryan Wilder" (whether that's a placeholder name is unclear) and is described as a woman in her mid-20s who "is about to become Batwoman."

"She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her," the notice read.

Batwoman made history in the 2019-20 season as the first scripted live-action TV series to feature a lesbian superhero at the top of the call sheet. Rose made a surprise announcement on May 19 that she had exited the series, saying in a statement that "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to [executive producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created."

Warner Bros. TV, which produces the series, and The CW said at the time that the lead role would be recast. The studio and network said in their own statement they would cast a member of the LGBTQ community in the part.