'The Beach' YA Drama From Julie Plec in the Works at HBO Max

'Life Sentence' duo Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith will pen the script for the Alloy project.

Julie Plec continues to expand her wings beyond The CW.

The Vampire Diaries grad is developing YA drama The Beach, based on author Melissa de la Cruz's book Beach Lane, at forthcoming streamer HBO Max.

The Beach follows three local teens who work in the Hamptons' lavish estates, exclusive beach clubs and breath-taking boats during one magical summer as their lives and hearts become increasingly intertwined with wealthy families who swoop in from the city for the summer season.



Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith (Life Sentence) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Plec. The drama hails marks a reunion for Plec with producers Alloy Entertainment — who also were behind The Vampire Diaries and its spinoffs/prequel The Originals and Legacies.

Plec will exec produce the potential series via her Warner Bros. TV-based My So-Called Company banner. Cardillo and Keith will also exec produce via their In Good Company shingle. Jenna Dewan will also EP via her Everheart Productions banner; the company's Jean Song will be credited as a co-EP.

The Beach is Plec's latest sale this development season. The Legacies and Roswell exec producer also nabbed a straight-to-series order for Chasing Hillary-inspired drama The Girls on the Bus at Netflix following a multiple outlet bidding war. Additionally, she's prepping a family drama, Mrs. Thompson, at NBC. Plec is repped by Management 360 and Felker Toczek.

Plec recently joined The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast to discuss her focus on development this season as she looks ahead to the next chapter in her career. Listen to that interview, below, starting at the 31:19 mark.

HBO Max is expected to launch in May with a roster of female-focused scripted originals to go alongside offerings from the WarnerMedia portfolio, including HBO library ties like Game of Thrones. The subscription streaming service will cost $15 a month.