Beau Willimon Teaming With Katie Cappiello to Adapt 'Slut' as Netflix Series

'Grand Army,' ordered for 10 episodes, has also filled out its cast.

Katie Cappiello and Beau Willimon are teaming to adapt the former's 2013 play Slut for Netflix.

Picked up straight to series with a 10-episode order, the Netflix drama will be called Grand Army and is described as a ride-along with the generation shaping our future. It revolves around five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn as they wrestle with sexual, racial and economic politics and fight to succeed, strive, wild out, break free and become somebody.

Cappiello will be credited as the show's creator and will exec produce. Joshua Donen (House of Cards, Gone Girl) will exec produce alongside nonwriting EPs Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis and Nicolette Donen.

Odessa A'zion (Fam, Love) will star alongside Amalia Yoo (Slut: The Play), Maliq Johnson (When They See Us), Amir Bageria (Degrassi: Next Class) and Odley Jean (Her Story Uncut). The series will debut in 2020.

Capiello is an accomplished playwright whose credits also include Now That We're Men, A Day in the Life, Her Story, Uncut and Joy. She is the founding artistic director of GoodCapp Arts, where she has worked with many of the young cast set to star in Grand Army.

For Willimon, Grand Army is his latest streaming series and brings him back to Netflix where he developed House of Cards. He most recently had Hulu's one-and-done space drama The First.

Grand Army is Netflix's latest play in the YA space, following the breakout success of 13 Reasons Why and The Society, among others.

