'Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' Writers Sign First-Look Deal at Showtime (Exclusive)

The writers of Tom Hanks' Mister Rogers biopic are moving into Showtime's neighborhood.

Micah FItzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, screenwriters of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, have signed a first-look deal with the premium cable outlet, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. They'll develop scripted projects for the ViacomCBS-owned network.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Showtime," said Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster. "They are ferocious champions of writers, and we are so lucky to be joining them."

The script for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood made the Black List in 2013. Hanks and director Marielle Heller came aboard in early 2018; the movie is scheduled for release Nov. 22.

The duo also wrote (along with Linda Woolverton) Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and worked as writers and producers on Amazon's Transparent. They're also adapting Jess Walter's novel Beautiful Ruins as a feature film for Amblin and producer Sam Mendes.

Their production company, Blue Harp, which they run with executive Karolina Peysakhov, is also developing projects at FX, Netflix, Amazon, Vice, Syfy, Lionsgate and Bow and Arrow.

Harpster is also an actor, with roles in Tig Notaro's One Mississippi, Transparent and Apple's upcoming For All Mankind.

Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster are repped by Kaplan/Perrone and attorney Jamie Feldman. As an actor, Harpster is also repped by Mosaic.