'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

The Kirsten Dunst dark comedy, which was originally developed at YouTube, will be back for more episodes.

Showtime is ordering more On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

The network has handed out a second season order to the dark comedy starring Kirsten Dunst. The first season, which has garnered favorable reviews, is currently airing on Sundays on Showtime, and also stars Théodore Pellerin (Genesis), Mel Rodriguez (The Last Man on Earth), Beth Ditto (Nocturnal Animals) and Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs).

The series was created by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky, who executive produce alongside Sony’s TriStar Television, Smokehouse Pictures’ George Clooney and Grant Heslov (Catch-22), Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex), Charlie McDowell (The One I Love) and Dunst. Spadling serves as showrunner.

The nine-episode series originally started out at AMC but then was developed at YouTube before Showtime acquired it amid the Google-owned company's decision to pull back on scripted programming. Sources told THR at the time that part of the issue was that YouTube was unable to negotiate AVOD rights for the show.

Set in a small Orlando-adjacent town in 1992, the show follows Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM) — the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place, run by the powerful Obie Garbeau II (Levine).

Determined to make a better life for herself, Krystal dives deep into FAM and develops a tangled relationship with FAM’s most loyal and fanatical follower Cody (Pellerin), until her business begins to affect those closest to her, including Ernie (Rodriguez), her affable water park boss, and his FAM-skeptic wife Bets (Ditto).

“With such imaginative storytelling and an absolutely inspired lead performance, On Becoming a God in Central Florida has been a revelation,” said Showtime's co-president of entertainment Jana Winograde. “Kirsten, Esta, Robert, Matt and Charlie have crafted a wondrous blend of satirical light within the economic and emotional melancholy that confronts so many Americans. We couldn’t be happier that On Becoming a God is on Showtime, nor more eager to see what wild events await our ensemble in the downline of season two.”