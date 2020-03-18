Bella Thorne Inks Fox Development Deal

The actress is fresh off a turn on one of the network's reality competition series.

Bella Thorne is setting her sights on broadcast.

The actress and singer has signed a development deal with the independent broadcast network. Under the terms of the nonexclusive pact, Thorne will develop scripted and unscripted programming for Fox.

The news comes as — spoiler alert! — Thorne is fresh off of a turn on Fox's The Masked Singer. She was revealed as one of the masked contestants during Wednesday's airing.

Thorne, whose credits include The Duff, Netflix's The Babysitter and Assassination Nation, is the latest talent to sign a development deal with Fox. Others include writer-producer Kyle Killen (Halo), Mara Brock Akil (Black Lightning), Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf)and Sarah Watson (The Bold Type).

After seeing its studio counterpart sold to Disney last year, Fox has been aggressive about inking talent to deals as it looks to build up its roster of go-to producers.

Thorne is repped by CAA, Thirty Three Management and Hirsch Wallerstein.