Ben Stiller reprised his guest role as Michael Cohen in Saturday Night Live’s cold open, which parodied Cohen’s testimony to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that happened this week. Bill Hader also made a cameo as Congressman Jim Jordan.

"For any other President, this hearing would be the most humiliating and damning day of their lives," Kenan Thompson said as Chairman Elijah Cummings. "For Trump, it’s just Wednesday."

Ahead of speaking, Thompson's Cummings asked Stiller's Cohen if he wrote his testimony himself, to which Stiller’s Cohen quipped: "Yes, but I had some help from the guys that wrote Green Book." Green Book recently won an Oscar for best picture, despite facing controversy.

"Thank you for inviting me here today to correct the record under oath," Stiller's Cohen said, before adding, "The first time was under oath but this time I mean it."

Throughout the mock testimony, Stiller referred to President Donald Trump using the same descriptions Cohen mentioned in his prepared testimony to Congress including a "racist," a "con man" and a "cheat." When Stiller claimed Trump was a "racist," he paused awaiting a reaction. When the audience was silent, Stiller's Cohen said, "Wow. I thought that would get a bigger reaction."

Stiller's Cohen also poked fun at Khloe Kardashian amid the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and recited lyrics from Natalie Imbruglia’s "Torn" to describe how he was feeling.

Hader showed up as an exasperated Jim Jordan. "I’m so angry, I couldn’t even wear a jacket today," he shouted, also referring to Stiller's Cohen as a "lying piece of human trash." He also added that he had never even heard of Cohen, to which Stiller’s Cohen replied: "Your mother has."