Ben Stiller Shares Memories of "Supportive" Dad Jerry on 'Tonight Show'

While Jerry Stiller will forever be remembered for his role as the contankerous, loud-mouthed father to George Costanza on Seinfeld, his son Ben says he was surprisingly much quieter in person.

Following the death of his father last week at the age of 92, Stiller appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share memories and reflect on his comedic legacy.

Stiller and Fallon both commented on how despite being so boisterous on screen, he "couldn’t be more opposite in real life."

Stiller noted much of that suppression came from his father's upbringing, of which he was "very, very poor, dad was a bus driver in depression-era New York City." He added that's likely why a majority of his father's characters are larger than live — "that's where it would come out, in the characters."

The late night host remembered having the famed husband-and-wife comedy duo Stiller and Meara along with son Ben on the show to play charades.

"It's one of the most ridiculous things ever," Stiller said. "It's my dad and my mom, and they were such a unit together and had this amazing chemistry." The actor commented with that bit, it showed the natural comedy that flowed from his father, who "wouldn't go for a laugh... he'd just be himself."

When asked for any stories of his father from growing up in New York City, Stiller recalled his bike being stolen when he was 11 or 12 years old and his father chasing a kid down to get it back. Once he finally caught up with kid, Stiller says his father ended up relinquishing the bike, saying "we're gonna let him keep the bike... he needs it."

The actor also shared how he called his father after taking LSD for the first (and last) time when he was 16. "He started talking me down, even though he knew nothing about drugs," Stiller said. "He said 'I know what you’re feeling. When I was 10 years old, I smoked a Pall Mall cigarette and I was sick for 2 days. I said, 'no this is different.'"

Fallon also asked if the elder Stiller would see his son perform in the city.

"Yea, he came to everything. He was a very very supportive dad," Stiller said. "I remember the first job I had was a play in New York, The House of Blue Leaves... He would do what they call second acting. He'd come in during the second act... he;d do that all the time because he just wanted to watch and enjoy it."

