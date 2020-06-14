Ben Whishaw to Star in 'This Is Going to Hurt' for AMC, BBC

The dramedy is based on a best-selling memoir by Adam Kay, who is also adapting the book.

Ben Whishaw is headed to the hospital.

Whishaw (A Very English Scandal, Mary Poppins Returns) will star in a dramedy called This Is Going to Hurt for the BBC and AMC. The cable net has come aboard to co-produce the series with the BBC. The show comes from production companies Sister (Chernobyl, Gangs of London) and Terrible Productions.

Lucy Forbes (The End of the F***ing World) has also joined the series as lead director.

The eight-episode This Is Going to Hurt is based on a best-selling memoir by Adam Kay, who is adapting his book for the series. Adam (Whishaw) wends his way through his hospital's hierarchy, where he's junior enough to suffer crippling hours but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities. He clings to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by the stresses at work, including 97-hour weeks to life-and-death decisions, all while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than he is.

"As we continue to search for unique voices and uncover authentic and rarely seen worlds, we’re proud to once again partner with the remarkable creative team at Sister on this timely series focusing a lens on the societal and cultural issues surrounding the healthcare system," said Dan McDermott, president original programming at AMC and co-president of AMC Studios. "Adam has provided insightful source material with This is Going to Hurt, laying a foundation for a topical, darkly comedic and breathtakingly poignant series, and we’re thrilled to welcome established talent both in front of and behind the camera with Ben Whishaw and Lucy Forbes on board."

Said Whishaw, "I am proud to join this exciting adaptation of Adam Kay’s terrific book This is Going to Hurt based on his experiences working in the NHS. It’s an honest, hilarious, heart-breaking look at the great institution and the army of unsung heroes who work there under the most stressful conditions. The COVID-19 crisis has now shed even more light on their great work and underlines the necessity to support the NHS and its workers. I look forward to telling this story with director Lucy Forbes and the great team at Sister to bring Adam’s words to life and I am really grateful to be a part of it."

Kay created and is writing and executive producing the series, which was commissioned by BBC Drama controller Piers Wenger. Sister's Naomi de Pear and Jane Featherstone also executive produce along with James Farrell for Terrible Productions, Mona Qureshi for BBC Two and Kristin Jones and McDermott for AMC. Holly Pullinger produces, and Forbes is set to direct the first four episodes.

Dan Isaacs, COO of Sister, and Phil Sequeira, vp scripted co-productions at BBC Studios, brokered the deal with AMC for the United States and Canada. BBC Studios will distribute the show globally.