Berlanti Productions Recruits Pair of Comedy Execs as Senior VP Development

Greg Berlanti's Warner Bros. TV-based production company is adding a pair of former network executives to its roster.

Erica Kennair and Jonathan Gabay have joined Berlanti Productions, where each will serve as senior vp development and work on the company's sprawling roster of scripted series.

Kennair arrives after most recently acting as vp comedy development at ABC, where she worked on half-hours such as American Housewife, Splitting Up Together, Roseanne and The Connors. She has also been active in the international comedy space, having eyed formats and attended festivals while building relationships with key comedy talent around the world. Before joining ABC, the Cuban-American Kennair was vp originals and development at Syfy.

Gabay, meanwhile, joins Berlanti Productions after serving as senior vp comedy development and programming at Fox Broadcasting Co. During his time with the network, he was charged with development and production of all of Fox's live-action and animated comedies, such as The Mick, Last Man on Earth, Ghosted, L.A. to Vegas, The Grinder, Enlisted and Family Guy. He managed New Girl for three seasons after joining Fox from The CW, where, as coordinator of current programming, he oversaw the final seasons of Smallville and worked on The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, 90210 and Supernatural.

"We are beyond excited to bring Erika and Jonathan into the Berlanti Productions family. They're two of the smartest and hardest-working executives in town. We feel very lucky they're choosing to work with us," Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions president Sarah Schechter said in a joint statement. "Having worked with both of them in their old jobs, they each struck us as incredible producers trapped in the role of network executives. We can't wait to work with them to develop wonderful television and stories across all platforms."



Berlanti currently holds the television record for the most number of scripted series currently on the air or in the works with Netflix's You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The CW's Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, All American, Riverdale, Black Lightning, DC Universe's Doom Patrol, Titans, Stargirl, NBC's Blindspot, CBS' God Friended Me and The Red Line. He has three pilots in the works this season at the broadcast networks: The CW's Batwoman and Katy Keene and Fox's Prodigal Son. The company has been making an effort to push into comedy but has yet to have a pilot ordered to series in that space.

Both Kennair and Gabay leave their respective networks as Fox finds itself a newly independent broadcaster and as ABC is getting an influx of executives thanks to Disney's $71.3 billion asset buy, which includes studio 20th Century Fox Television.