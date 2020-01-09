Bernie Sanders Responds to Larry David Urging Him to "Drop Out" to Avoid 'SNL' Sketches

"Hey Larry, it's going to be a tough four years but you're going to have to be flying back," the Democratic presidential candidate said in response to the comedian's complaint that he'd have to keep playing Sanders on 'SNL' should he win the election.

Bernie Sanders had a subtle response to Larry David's comment that the Democratic presidential candidate would be "great for the country" but "terrible" for him should he win the election.

When David joined host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Wednesday, he quipped that after portraying Sanders on Saturday Night Live over 10 times, he hopes Sanders would lose the presidential race to spare him from continuously having to fly to New York to film the NBC sketch series.

"Is there anything you would like me to ask Bernie tomorrow night?" Colbert asked David during his visit, to which the comedian responded, "I would say, I would beg him to drop out so I don’t have to keep flying in from Los Angeles to do SNL."

"I thought when he had the heart attack that would be it, I wouldn’t have to fly in from Los Angeles. But, you know, he’s indestructible. Nothing stops this man," he added.

"If he wins, do you know what that’s going to do to my life?" David continued to joke. "Do you have any idea? I mean, it will be great for the country — great for the country. Terrible for me."

After sharing David's words, Colbert asked Sanders for his thoughts during his sit-down interview with the candidate the following night.

"Hey Larry, it's going to be a tough four years but you're going to have to be flying back," Sanders quickly said.

David started portraying Sanders since before the 2016 presidential election, and Sanders' decision to run again resulted in the comedian being in demand at SNL again. Alec Baldwin has also continuously joined SNL to continue his impersonation of President Donald Trump.