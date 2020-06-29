TV Ratings: BET Awards Get a Boost From CBS

The awards aired on a broadcast network for the first time on Sunday.

CBS' first-ever simulcast of the BET Awards didn't bring in a huge audience, but it's likely to help the telecast match or beat last year's audience. ABC's game shows, meanwhile, snagged the top spot among adults 18-49 on Sunday.

The three-hour BET awards telecast, which also aired on BET and BET Her, averaged just under 2 million viewers on CBS. That's not a big number for the broadcast network, but it will be a sizable portion of the show's total audience. The 2019 awards drew 2.43 million viewers on BET and just under 3.8 million for its multi-network simulcast (both BET and CBS are part of ViacomCBS). The show drew a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 on CBS. Ratings for BET's telecast will be available later.

Prior to the awards, 60 Minutes drew 7.71 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, up from 7.1 million and 0.6 last week.

ABC's Celebrity Family Feud declined slightly in adults 18-49 from its last airing on June 14 to a 0.7, but its 5.5 million viewers were up about 5 percent. Press Your Luck (0.6, 3.8 million) and Match Game (0.5, 3.46 million) were each off by a tenth of a point in the demo but held fairly steady in viewers.

On NBC, Hollywood Game Night scored a Sunday high in viewers with 1.81 million (vs. 1.59 million last week) and was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.2.

ABC led the broadcast 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 0.6 rating, just ahead of the 0.5 for CBS. NBC finished third at 0.3. Fox, Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.2. The CW averaged 0.1.

