'Better Call Saul' and 'Breaking Bad' Overlap to Get "Bigger and Bigger" With Season 4

Exec producers Vince Gilligan and Melissa Bernstein confirmed that the upcoming season of the AMC series will feature familiar faces from its predecessor.

The fourth season of Better Call Saul will feature some familiar faces — and a mystery character from the world of Walter White. Exec producers Vince Gilligan and Melissa Bernstein teased the show's forthcoming Breaking Bad crossover at the AMC Summit Wednesday in New York.

"Season four is so good," Gilligan told The Hollywood Reporter and other media during a "Masterclass with Better Call Saul" panel. "It gets darker, it gets richer. It's still got funny in it, but on the Venn diagram of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, the overlap in the center is getting bigger and bigger."

The producer, who co-created the Breaking Bad prequel with Peter Gould, continued: "There is a very important character — I’m not promising you ever saw this character, but there was a very important character nonetheless from the Breaking Bad era who we’re going to meet this year. You’re going to be impressed with him."

Bernstein confirmed that the character Gilligan was referring to is Lalo, a person who was named in Breaking Bad but who never appeared onscreen. Lalo was mentioned in the first scene with Saul Goodman's (Bob Odenkirk) character during Breaking Bad — in the season two episode aptly titled, “Better Call Saul.”

"[Other than Lalo], we have a couple of new characters that we’ll be reintroducing to the world," she added. "We probably don’t want to say who yet, just to preserve the fun of that for the fans."

Aside from Breaking Bad cameos, actress Rhea Seehorn — who plays Kim Wexler — explained that season four of Better Call Saul will also explore her character's relationship with Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, and how it's been affected by Chuck McGill's (Michael McKean) suicide from season three.

"What they did to Chuck, what Chuck did to himself, Chuck’s death, Jimmy’s reaction to it, what grief does to all of us. They have a huge impact. If you’ve ever been the person that’s supporting someone who is grieving, that has an impact on a relationship," Seehorn said, adding that Chuck "really still looms large, particularly over this season."

Along with Seehorn, Saul stars Breaking Bad alums Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito, along with Patrick Fabian.

Better Call Saul returns to AMC on Aug. 6 at 9 p.m.