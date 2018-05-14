'Better Call Saul' Casts 'Deadpool 2' Star Stefan Kapicic (Exclusive)

The actor known for playing the X-Men superhero Colossus will have a recurring role during the AMC drama's fourth season.

Deadpool 2 star Stefan Kapicic is taking a trip to Albuquerque.

Kapicic will appear in a recurring role in the upcoming fourth season of AMC's Better Call Saul. His role in the Breaking Bad spinoff is being kept under wraps for now.

"I'm thrilled that I have a chance to become a part of Better Call Saul family. It is one of my favorite shows on TV and it's a dream come true be a part of the Breaking Bad universe," Kapicic says. "The amazing team and talented cast behind this wonderful show are a delight to work with and I can't wait for everyone to see what is in store for this upcoming season."

Kapicic broke through in 2016's Deadpool, where he voiced the metal-covered X-Men character Colossus. The film went on to gross 783.1 million worldwide, making it 20th Century Fox's biggest X-Men movie to date. Deadpool 2 hits theaters Friday, and is tracking for a $150 million opening weekend. Kapicic stars opposite Ryan Reynolds in the film, and brings Colossus to life through performance capture work.

Better Caul Saul, from creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, the attorney who Breaking Bad fans know as Saul Goodman. The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, returns for 10 episodes later this year and follows last June's surprising finale.

Better Call Saul third season averaged 3.7 million total viewers, including 1.9 million among adults 25-54 and 1.7 million adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic, when factoring in three days of delayed viewing. That made it the third-highest-rated drama on cable behind AMC's The Walking Dead and prequel Fear the Walking Dead.

AMC has not set a premiere date for Better Call Saul season four.