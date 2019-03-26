'Better Things' Renewed for Season 4 on FX

Pamela Adlon's comedy series becomes the first renewal for the cable network since it came under the Disney umbrella.

Pamela Adlon's Better Things will continue its run on FX.

The cable network has picked up a fourth season of the critically acclaimed comedy to air in 2020. The renewal is the first for FX since the cable network formally came under the Disney umbrella a week ago when the $71.3 billion sale of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets closed.

"With every season, Better Things becomes more vital, engaging and revelatory, cementing Pamela Adlon’s status as one of the most accomplished creative forces in television today," said FX Networks and FX Studios chairman John Landgraf. "Rarely has there been a show that is so personal and, at the same time, so thoroughly universal in the way it explores modern parenting, family and life. We are thrilled to extend the series for a fourth season and to continue this incredible partnership with Pamela, her creative team and the amazing cast of Better Things."

In addition to starring in the series, Adlon serves as writer, showrunner and director of all 12 episodes of Better Things' third season and also runs the show's small writers room. She earned Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for each of the show's first two seasons.

"I am humbled, grateful and excited to tackle another season of stories and continue my creative partnership with my fearless FX team," she said.

Under Disney, Landgraf is expected to retain autonomy over FX Networks and FX Productions and its stable of critically hailed series. He'll also get some additional financial resources to increase scripted output. FX is home to the likes of Kurt Sutter (Mayans MC), who re-upped in 2018, Noah Hawley (Fargo), Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Stephen Falk (You're the Worst), among others.