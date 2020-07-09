2:45pm PT by Lesley Goldberg
'Better Things' Renewed for Season 5 at FX
Things are getting better at FX.
The basic cable network has renewed comedy Better Things for a fifth season and inked its creator, star, writer and director, Pamela Adlon, to a new overall deal that will see the multihyphenate develop new projects for FX parent company Disney. The hope is for Better Things to return in 2021.
"We are truly honored to work with Pamela," said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. "She is one of the most talented artists in the business, which is exemplified through her work as a producer/showrunner, actor, writer and director. The most recent season of Better Things was its best yet and we’re excited about what's to come in season five, as well as all of the future projects we are working on together."
Through its fourth season, family comedy Better Things has remained a critical darling. The series boasts an impressive 97 percent rating among critics and 84 percent rating with viewers on RottenTomatoes.com. The series earlier Thursday earned two nominations from the Television Critics Association, for outstanding comedy and individual achievement for Adlon. In his review of season four, THR's chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg called Better Things "[s]till one of the best things."
The series revolves around Sam Fox (Adlon) a single mother and working actress as she raises her three daughters. Mikey Madison, Hanna Alligood and Olivia Edward co-star alongside Celia Imre.
Better Things is the lone ongoing scripted series with a female showrunner and star at FX, whose slate is otherwise dominated by male writer-producers. FX's linear roster of originals also includes Atlanta, American Crime Story, Dave, Fargo, Mayans, Pose, Snowfall and What We Do in the Shadows. FX also has its hub of originals on Hulu that includes limited series Mrs. America and Devs and the upcoming The Old Man, A Teacher, Y: The Last Man and anthology American Horror Stories.
