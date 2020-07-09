'Better Things' Renewed for Season 5 at FX

Creator, star, writer and director Pamela Adlon has also inked a new overall deal with FX Productions.

Things are getting better at FX.

The basic cable network has renewed comedy Better Things for a fifth season and inked its creator, star, writer and director, Pamela Adlon, to a new overall deal that will see the multihyphenate develop new projects for FX parent company Disney. The hope is for Better Things to return in 2021.

"We are truly honored to work with Pamela," said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. "She is one of the most talented artists in the business, which is exemplified through her work as a producer/showrunner, actor, writer and director. The most recent season of Better Things was its best yet and we’re excited about what's to come in season five, as well as all of the future projects we are working on together."

The series revolves around Sam Fox (Adlon) a single mother and working actress as she raises her three daughters. Mikey Madison, Hanna Alligood and Olivia Edward co-star alongside Celia Imre.