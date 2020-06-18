'Betty' Renewed for Second Season at HBO

HBO will keep rolling with Betty.

The premium cable outlet has renewed the comedy about a group of young women skateboarders for a second season. The pickup comes about two weeks after the show, based on Crystal Moselle's 2018 indie film Skate Kitchen, wrapped its six-episode first season. An episode count for season two hasn't been determined.

"It’s been a joy to ride through the streets of NYC with the inspiring women of Betty, and we’re grateful to them and to Crystal for sharing their stories and friendships with us,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vp HBO Programming. "We can't wait to watch where our beloved Bettys go next."

The series follows the relationships among a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding in New York City. The cast features Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg, all of whom also starred in Skate Kitchen.

Moselle directs Betty and executive produces with Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Alliah Sophia Mourad. Untitled Entertainment produces.

The show has earned positive reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter's Robyn Bahr calling the show "beautifully and unselfconsciously queer, resid[ing] somewhere on the spectrum between matriarchy and endless summer."