'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reboot Adds Vanessa Lachey

The actress will play Jason Priestley's wife in the meta-revival of the Fox series.

Fox's BH90210 is filling in the cast around its seven principal stars.

Vanessa Lachey will recur on the six-episode summer series, which finds the core surviving cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 attempting to sell a reboot. Lachey will play Camille, a high-powered publicist and wife of Jason Priestley's character, who's balancing her career with the hopes of starting a family.

She's the second new addition to the cast, following La La Anthony, who will play Brian Austin Green's character's wife.

Set to premiere Aug. 7, BH90210 will find Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Green and Tori Spelling reuniting when one of them suggests it's time to reboot their 1990s teen soap. Getting the reboot going may make for even greater drama than the show itself. (Their former co-star Luke Perry was not involved with the show at the time of his death in March.)

True to its past incarnation, there has already been some backstage drama as showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several writers departed the show in mid-May. Paul Sciarrotta was upped to showrunner, working alongside creators Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, who conceived the series with Garth and Spelling.

Lachey's credits include Dads, which ran on Fox in 2013-14, and NBC's Truth Be Told. She currently co-hosts Top Chef Jr. on Universal Kids. She's repped by UTA, Mosaic and Morris Yorn.