'Beverly Hills, 90210' Revival Canceled at Fox

Fox's BH90210 revival will officially remain a limited series.

The network has opted to cancel the summer revival that featured the original Beverly Hills, 90210, stars in a show-within-a-show after one low-rated season.



"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country," the network said in a statement. "Profound thanks to and respect for Brian [Austin Green], Gabrielle [Carteris], Ian [Ziering], Jason [Priestley], Jennie [Garth], Shannen [Doherty] and Tori [Spelling], who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival."

Picked up straight to series as a six-episode "event series," the series was co-created by Garth and Spelling, who exec produced alongside co-creators and showrunners Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini. The series averaged a 1.4 in the all-important adults 18-49 demo and 3.6 million total viewers — with three days of delayed viewing factored in after getting off to a hot start as summer's highest-rated premiere.

The series suffered creative issues before its premiere, with a showrunner change and multiple writers quitting over the course of the short season as Spelling and Garth were said to want the revival to have a tone similar to Curb Your Enthusiasm. (Sources say 13 writers quit the series throughout its run.)





The revival of the teen soap, in which the original stars all played heightened versions of themselves, was relatively inexpensive to make even though Fox paid a licensing fee to producers CBS TV Studios.



Sources told THR that original stars Garth, Spelling, Carteris, Doherty, Priestley, Green and Ziering were making $70,000 per episode for BH90210. That translates to a $420,000 base salary for the six-episode "event series." Sources note that Garth and Spelling also received an additional $15,000 per-episode fee for co-creating the new take. Priestley, who helmed one episode, is earning an additional $46,000 for his work behind the camera. (That's the basic DGA primetime network directing rate.)

The new salaries were a far cry from what many industry insiders anticipated for a pseudo-reboot of a beloved series with nearly the full cast participating. "I thought they would have made at least six figures," said one prolific talent agent.

The cancellation arrives after the original cast had hoped that BH90210 would run for multiple seasons. "We have so many stories to tell that this could keep going on season after season," said Spelling, who with Garth had been shopping the new take for nearly a year before the newly independent Fox Entertainment came through with the series order.