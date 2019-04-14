This Week in TV: Beyonce's 'Homecoming,' 'The Amazing Race,' 'Ramy'

The Hollywood Reporter runs down some of the best options to watch and stream in the comparatively light week of April 15.

Following a barrage of premieres in recent weeks, and before season finales really start to kick in, the week of April 15 is a comparatively light one in terms of debuts. Which is not to say there aren't any choices, because in the Peak TV era there are always choices.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

New: Originally picked up at Fox before moving to ABC, comedy Bless This Mess (9:30 p.m. Tuesday) follows a couple (Lake Bell and Dax Shepard) who move from New York to Nebraska in search of a simpler life. It, of course, does not go as planned.

Returning: The 31st edition of The Amazing Race (9 p.m. Wednesday, CBS) is made up entirely of past CBS reality contestants, with returning players from past races facing off against Survivor and Big Brother alumni. The fourth season of Life in Pieces kicks off with two episodes at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on CBS. It will air at 9:30 in subsequent weeks.

Finales: ABC's The Rookie (10 p.m. Tuesday) and CBS' Madam Secretary (10 p.m. Sunday) close out their seasons.

On cable …

New: The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle (11 p.m. Friday, Comedy Central and BET) mixes "socially aware" stand-up, live music and a weekly music video featuring Eagle and special guests. Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd, Shalewa Sharpe, Langston Kerman and Hannibal Buress appear in the premiere.

Returning: VH1 rolls out a new season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle at 9 p.m. Monday.

On streaming …

New: Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Wednesday, Netflix) looks back at her mesmerizing performance at Coachella in 2018 and also takes viewers through the mounting of the show, from concept to rehearsals to the performance itself.

Also new: Hulu's Ramy (Friday) continues the streamer's strong run of comedies; THR's review says the show from co-creator and star Ramy Youssef is "extremely funny." No Good Nick (Monday, Netflix) stars Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin as parents who take in a teenage grifter; Australian comic Chris Lilley's latest series is Lunatics (Friday, Netflix).

Returning: Season five of Bosch (Friday, Amazon) follows the LAPD detective (Titus Welliver) as he tries to clear himself of allegations stemming from an old case. It's based on Michael Connelly's 2017 novel Two Kinds of Truth.

In case you missed it …

The window to watch Donald Glover and Rihanna's hour-long film Guava Island without an Amazon Prime subscription has passed. Prime users, however, can still watch the movie, filmed in Cuba by Glover's Atlanta collaborator Hiro Murai.