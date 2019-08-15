TV Ratings: 'BH90210' Tumbles in Week 2, 'America's Got Talent' Hits Low

Fox keeps the No. 1 spot among adults 18-49 in primetime, but the network's revival of its '90s teen drama cools considerably.

Fox's BH90210 took a sizable ratings hit in its second week, where it fell to third overall among adults 18-49 in primetime behind America's Got Talent — which recorded an all-time low in the demographic — and Big Brother.

BH90210, the meta-revival of '90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, drew a still-solid 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic, but it was down 40 percent from its premiere. The total audience fell by a third to 2.57 million. Masterchef (0.8 in adults 18-49) came down slightly week to week and was pre-empted in Philadelphia, the No. 4 media market, for news coverage.

The first live results show for America's Got Talent scored a 1.1 in the 18-49 demo, good enough to lead primetime. However, it was also the NBC show's lowest demo number ever, coming in behind a 1.2 for the July 30 episode. Its 7.72 million viewers easily topped the night. Songland returned from a six-week break with a 0.7, even with its last episode, and The InBetween was steady at 0.4.

Big Brother had a better-than-average 4.28 million viewers for CBS, but was its usual self in adults 18-49 at 1.0. ABC's Card Sharks finale and Match Game (both 0.5) held steady. Bulletproof and Hypnotize Me each drew a 0.1 on The CW.

Fox led primetime in the 18-49 demo with a 0.9 rating, beating out NBC's 0.7. CBS was right behind at 0.6, followed by ABC at 0.5. The CW trailed with a 0.1.

