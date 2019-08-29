TV Ratings: 'BH90210' Slips, 'America's Got Talent' Stays Low

CBS' 'Big Brother' is also down but ties 'AGT' for the adults 18-49 lead Wednesday night.

BH90210 slipped a little bit more in Wednesday's ratings, coming in under 2 million viewers for Fox. Big Brother and America's Got Talent tied for the adults 18-49 lead.

Fox's meta-revival of the '90s teen soap scored a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.98 million viewers, versus 0.8 and 2.19 million a week ago. The show has declined each week since its strong Aug. 7 premiere. Lead-in Masterchef, on the other hand, improved on last week in both adults 18-49 (0.8) and total viewers (3.21 million).

The America's Got Talent results show on NBC was the most-watched program in primetime by several million people, with 7.89 million tuning in, but it was off from 8.11 million a week ago. It matched the 1.1 adults 18-49 rating for the past two weeks (which ties the show's all-time low in the demo). Songland (0.7 in adults 18-49) and Hollywood Game Night (0.4) were both steady.

On CBS, Big Brother's 1.1 and 4.2 million viewers is in line with the show's average for the night but down from 1.3 and 4.52 million last week (both of which were Wednesday highs for the show this season). The CW's Bulletproof and Hypnotize Me each drew a 0.1 in adults 18-49.

Fox led primetime in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.8 rating, narrowly beating NBC's 0.7. CBS was third at 0.6, and an evening of reruns on ABC averaged 0.5. Univision and Telemundo tied at 0.4, and The CW's 0.1 trailed.

