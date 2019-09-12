TV Ratings: 'BH90210' Finale Edges Up

'America's Got Talent' scores the night's best broadcast numbers, and 'Big Brother' hits a Wednesday high in viewers.

Fox's BH90210 ended on a high note in Wednesday's ratings.

Following four weeks of declines after a strong premiere, the meta-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 improved a little with its finale. The episode drew a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 (up from 0.6 last week) and 1.91 million total viewers, a smidge better than last week's 1.89 million. (The show tends to grow by about 75 percent in both measures after three days of delayed viewing.)

Masterchef was steady for Fox with a 0.8 in the 18-49 demographic and up slightly in viewers with 3.23 million.

The America's Got Talent results show on NBC topped the night in both adults 18-49 (1.2) and viewers (8.44 million), on par with last week's 1.2 and 8.55 million. The season finale of Songland (0.8, 3.85 million) was also steady, and Hollywood Game Night had its best Wednesday results this season at 0.5 in the demo and 2.18 million viewers.

Big Brother gathered its largest Wednesday audience of the summer with 4.55 million viewers, although the CBS staple declined a little in adults 18-49 with a 1.1. The CW's Bulletproof slipped to 0.1 in the demo, but Hypnotize Me ticked up to 0.2.

Fox and NBC shared the adults 18-49 lead in primetime, each coming in at 0.8. CBS' 0.6 edged the 0.5 for a night of reruns on ABC. Telemundo is at 0.4 and Univision at 0.3. The CW drew a 0.1.

