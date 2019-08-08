TV Ratings: 'BH90210' Scores Best Series Premiere of Summer

The meta-revival of the 1990s teen drama easily tops Wednesday's primetime slate in adults 18-49.

The meta-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 delivered solid ratings for Fox Wednesday night, leading primetime in adults 18-49 by a comfortable margin.

BH90210 scored a 1.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, topping CBS' Big Brother (1.1) by a 36 percent margin. The 1.5 is the best premiere rating for any new network series this summer and more than doubles the best performance by any other broadcast scripted series in the summer.

The show's total audience was not that big — 3.84 million viewers, second on the night to Big Brother's 3.93 million. BH90210 also performed well among adults 25-54 with a 1.9 rating, and lead-in Masterchef scored a season high in adults 18-49 at 0.9.

The finale of Love Island ticked up in adults 18-49 to 0.5, and its 2.63 million viewers would be a season high if it carries through to the finals, edging the 2.61 million for the premiere.

ABC's Press Your Luck (0.6 in adults 18-49), Card Sharks (0.5) and Match Game (0.5) all equaled their week-ago ratings, as did NBC's The InBetween (0.4). British import cop show Bulletproof drew a 0.2 for The CW, while Taye Diggs-hosted game show Hypnotize Me posted a 0.1.

Fox's 1.2 average in adults 18-49 was the best of the night, half a point better than the 0.7 for CBS. NBC finished third at 0.6, and ABC was fourth at 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.4, Univision 0.3 and The CW 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.