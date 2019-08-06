'BH90210': Watch the New (Retro) Opening Credits

Fox's upcoming BH90210 show-within-a-show reboot/revival is paying homage to the original Beverly Hills, 90210 with its new and retro opening credits.

Launching Aug. 7 on Fox, BH90210 is a reboot with a twist on the former teen soap. Original stars Jason Priestley (Brandon), Jennie Garth (Kelly), Ian Ziering (Steve), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea), Brian Austin Green (David), Tori Spelling (Donna) and Shannen Doherty (Brenda) are all back for the six-episode series and will play heightened versions of themselves shopping a reboot of the original series.

Check out the new opening credits that pay homage to the original Fox show. (And watch the original opening credits, also below.)