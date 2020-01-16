'Big Bang Theory' Co-Creator Bill Prady Inks First-Look TV Deal With Netflix

The writer-producer has been without an overall deal for years.

Bill Prady is putting down roots again.

The co-creator of The Big Bang Theory has signed a first-look TV deal with Netflix.

Under the terms of the pact, Prady will create and develop new scripted projects across a variety of genres, including drama, fantasy, sci-fi and comedy for the streaming giant.

The deal gives Netflix the right of first refusal on new TV series from Prady, who alongside Chuck Lorre, co-created multicamera monster hit Big Bang Theory for Warner Bros. TV and CBS. The comedy, starring Jim Parsons, wrapped in May after a 12-season run. Prady, along with Lorre and the show's six central stars, all cashed in earlier this year when Big Bang scored a massive $600 million streaming and syndication deal with HBO Max and TBS, respectively.

"The opportunity to partner with Netflix is about more than just the support and creative freedom they have enthusiastically offered. Their approach to television and respect for the viewer allow for the kind of in-depth storytelling I have long been a fan of. We are excited to not only develop and produce our own projects, but also to find and champion new voices with new visions.”

This is Prady's first such pact in some time. After starting his career on The Jim Henson Hour, Prady worked on hits Dream On, Caroline in the City, Dharma & Greg andGilmore Girls, before revisiting The Muppets with ABC's short-lived revival in 2015-16. First-look deals offer more flexibility than traditional overall pacts. Should Prady have had an overall deal with Big Bang producers Warner Bros. TV, for example, he would not have been able to revisit The Muppets, which is owned by DIsney.

"Bill Prady is a renowned storyteller, and with The Big Bang Theory he created characters who have defined a generation and will transcend the test of time," said Netflix exec Channing Dungey. "We’re excited to tap into his treasure trove of ideas and bring his next slate of projects to life.

Prady remains a consulting producer on CBS' Big Bang prequel, Young Sheldon. That single-camera comedy was created and is exec produced by Lorre, showrunner Steve Molaro and Parsons, with the latter serving as narrator.

Prady is repped by Rothman Brecher and Lichter Grossman.