'Big Bang Theory' Enlists Mark Hamill, Kathy Bates for Wedding-Themed Season Finale

Sheldon and Amy will tie the knot in the May 10 season 11 finale.

CBS' The Big Bang Theory is creating an impressive guest list for its wedding-themed season 11 finale.

The May 11 season ender will focus on the marriage between Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) and feature a roster of new and returning faces to the nerdy comedy from Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Steve Molaro.

New faces set to be in attendance for the nuptials are: Star Wars favorite Mark Hamill, frequent Lorre collaborator Kathy Bates (Two and a Half Men, Disjointed), Lauren Lapkus, the previously announced Jerry O'Connell (as Sheldon's brother, Georgie); and comedian Teller. It's unclear if Hamill will play himself, though the safe bet would be to assume that he would given how much Sheldon loves Star Wars. Details on Bates, Lapkus or Teller's roles were also being kept under wraps.

Returning favorites who received an invitation to return include John Ross Bowie (as frenemy Barry Kripke); Courtney Henggeler (Sheldon's sister, Missy); previously announced Laurie Metcalf (Sheldon's mom, Mary); Brian Posehn (Bert); and Will Wheaton (himself).

And for those keeping score at home, with Sheldon tying the knot, that leaves Raj (Kunal Nayaar) as the show's remaining bachelor.

