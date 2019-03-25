'Big Bang Theory' Exec Producer Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Maria Ferrari joins showrunner Steve Holland as top talents behind the scenes of the CBS comedy to extend their relationship with the studio.

Another key member of the Big Bang Theory family is staying put at Warner Bros. TV.

Big Bang Theory exec producer Maria Ferrari has signed a three-year overall deal with the studio behind CBS' hit comedy. Sources estimate the deal is valued at $6 million all-in.

Under the pact, Ferrari — who started during season two as a story editor and rose through the ranks — will create, develop and produce new projects for the independent studio.

Ferrari, who shared in Big Bang's multiple best comedy series Emmy nominations, becomes the latest brain trust behind the multicamera show to remain in the WBTV fold. Showrunner Steve Holland, who took over for Steve Molaro when the latter segued to oversee prequel spinoff Young Sheldon, signed a rich, four-year overall deal of his own with the studio in January. Holland started his tenure on Big Bang back in season three.

Ferrari and Holland join Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre and Molaro as well as stars including Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki with overall deals with the studio.

Ferrari's credits include writing and exec producing more than 100 episodes of Big Bang Theory and a handful of Young Sheldon as well as How I Met Your Mother and Blue Collar TV. She's repped by ICM Partners.

The Big Bang Theory will wrap its 12-season run with an hourlong series finale on May 16 on CBS.

Ferrari becomes the latest showrunner to land a rich overall deal, as the market for top talent continues to escalate given the emergence of multiple new streaming platforms as media behemoths like Disney look to compete with more established tech giants including Netflix and Amazon. On Monday morning, Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King left her home of a decade at Warners for a rich deal with Disney's 20th TV. Universal TV re-signed The Good Place creator Mike Schur to a five-year, nine-figure pact after losing Mindy Kaling to Warner Bros. TV (where she signed a six-year, eight-figure overall deal). Fresh Off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan also moved her overall deal from 20th TV to Universal TV.