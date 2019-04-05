TV Ratings: Series-Low 'Big Bang Theory' Still Dominates

Despite the below-average outing, the CBS comedy still led Thursday night across the board.

The Big Bang Theory recorded a series low adults 18-49 rating Thursday — but the CBS comedy still led everything else in primetime by a comfortable margin.

Returning from three weeks off, The Big Bang Theory posted a 1.9 rating in the demo, the show's first time ever below a 2.0 (a span of 12 seasons and 273 episodes). It nonetheless led the next highest-rated show, ABC's Grey's Anatomy (1.5), by a 27 percent margin, and easily had the largest total audience (11.93 million).

Young Sheldon (1.4 in 18-49, 10.32 million viewers) also had a series low in adults 18-49 but finished second in viewers for the night. Mom (1.1, -0.1) and SWAT (0.7, -0.2) declined vs. their last outings, while Fam held at 0.7.

Grey's Anatomy matched its early 18-49 rating from a week ago (it adjusted up to 1.6 in the finals). Station 19 (1.0) and For the People (0.6) also held steady for ABC.

New comedy Abby's also held steady in its second week on NBC, albeit at a low 0.5. The rest of the network's lineup — Superstore (0.8), AP Bio (0.5), Will & Grace (0.7) and Law & Order: SVU (0.8) — was even as well.

The premiere of In the Dark scored a 0.2 for The CW, a bit below the season average for Legacies in the same spot earlier in the season. Supernatural drew a 0.3. Fox aired reruns of Gotham and The Orville.

CBS led the night with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49, beating out ABC's 0.9. NBC finished third at 0.7. Fox and The CW tied at 0.3.

Follow THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.