TV Ratings: 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Young Sheldon' Reach Season Highs

Thursday was a good night for the Sheldon Cooper-verse.

CBS comedies The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon both hit season highs in both adults 18-49 and viewers in leading the network to the night's top ranking.

Big Bang drew a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, its best since last season's finale, and just under 14 million viewers, also a season high. Young Sheldon's 2.0 and 12.06 million viewers were each slightly above the show's previous season bests. Celebrity Big Brother followed with a 1.1, in line with its average, and SWAT closed CBS' night with a 0.8.

The 300th episode of Supernatural delivered a 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic or The CW, a five-episode high, and its 1.64 million viewers were the best of the season (and best since March 2018). Legacies tied its season high at 0.4.

ABC's Grey's Anatomy (1.5, -0.2) and A Million Little Things (1.0, -0.1) both came down a bit from a week ago. How to Get Away With Murder held at 0.6.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine ticked up to a 0.9 on NBC despite a softer Titan Games lead-in (1.0, -0.1). Will & Grace was steady at 0.8, and Law & Order: SVU fell slightly to 0.8. Fox aired reruns of Gotham and The Orville.

CBS averaged a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo for the night, topping ABC's 1.1. NBC came in third at 0.9. Univision posted a 0.5, and Fox, The CW and Telemundo all came in at 0.4.