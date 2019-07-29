TV Ratings: Consistent ABC Tops 'Big Brother'-Led CBS

Sunday's numbers play out in similar fashion to recent weeks, with 'Big Brother' topping the 18-49 demo but ABC taking the nightly crown.

Steady performances from ABC's game-show lineup carried the network to a ratings win Sunday in both adults 18-49 and total viewers — despite CBS having the top show in each measure.

Big Brother led primetime among adults 18-49 with a 1.0 rating, in line with its performance all summer, along with 4.39 million viewers. Lead-in 60 Minutes had the most viewers on the night with 6.63 million. But drop-offs at 9 and 10 p.m. with Instinct (0.3, 3.35 million) and The Good Fight (0.2, 2.89 million), left CBS in second place for the night.

ABC had its most-watched Sunday in seven weeks, as Celebrity Family Feud (5.58 million viewers) and The $100,000 Pyramid (4.87 million) both gained viewers vs. a week ago. Each scored a 0.8 in adults 18-49 — off a tenth of a point for Celebrity Family Feud but up a tenth for Pyramid. To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.58 million) was even with last week in both adults 18-49 and viewers.

Fox's What Just Happened??! was also fairly steady, with a 0.2 in the 18-49 demo and 734,000 viewers. NBC's coverage of the U.S. Track and Field Championships delivered a 0.3 and 1.54 million viewers at 8 p.m.

ABC led the night in adults 18-49 with a 0.7 rating, narrowly beating the 0.6 for CBS. NBC drew a 0.4 and Fox a 0.3. Univision and Telemundo tied at 0.2, and The CW averaged 0.1 with a night of reruns.

