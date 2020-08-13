TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Rolls Over 'America's Got Talent' in Demo

NBC leads Wednesday in total viewers, and the 'Agents of SHIELD' series finale improves a little on its recent numbers.

CBS' Big Brother easily led NBC's America's Got Talent among adults 18-49 in Wednesday's primetime ratings, as the latter drew a series low in the key ad demographic for the second consecutive night. NBC did lead primetime among total viewers, and the Agents of SHIELD series finale on ABC built a little on its recent performance.

Big Brother posted a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.17 million viewers, improving on its premiere last week (1.0 and 3.64 million). The recently renewed Tough as Nails moved back to 9 p.m., where it was steady in the demo at 0.5 but declined by about 600,000 viewers to 3.06 million.

The first live results show on America's Got Talent was the most watched show in primetime with 6.06 million viewers, but its 0.7 in adults 18-49 is an all-time low for a regular episode. The finale of World of Dance (0.6 in 18-49, 4.14 million viewers) scored its biggest total audience since late June.

The two-hour Agents of SHIELD finale on ABC averaged just under 1.5 million viewers, the show's best number in two months. It was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.3. United We Fall continued its steady performance with 3.15 million viewers and a 0.5 in the demo.

On The CW, The 100 and Coroner both scored 0.1s in the 18-49 demo and averaged 643,000 viewers.

CBS and NBC tied for the top spot among adults 18-49, each averaging a 0.6 rating. Univision followed with a 0.5, and ABC and Telemundo tied at 0.4. Fox averaged 0.3 with a night of reruns, ahead of the 0.1 for The CW.

