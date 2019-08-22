TV Ratings: 'Big Brother,' 'America's Got Talent' Share Wednesday Honors

The CBS competition ties its season high in adults 18-49, while 'AGT' is the night's most watched show by a healthy margin.

Big Brother tied its season high in adults 18-49 Wednesday and beat America's Got Talent in the demographic, but the latter had a healthy lead in total viewers. Fox's BH90210, meanwhile, declined a bit more in its third outing.

The 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 for CBS' Big Brother matched the season premiere and the Aug. 18 installment for its best mark of the season. It also improved its viewer total compared to the previous Wednesday with 4.48 million tuning in vs. 4.22 million a week ago.

America's Got Talent was steady week to week, although its 1.1 in the 18-49 demo tied a series low. It delivered 7.95 million viewers, helping NBC to a victory in that measure for the night. Songland followed with a 0.7 in adults 18-49 (also steady) and 3.66 million viewers (up from 3.28 million last week), and a Wednesday edition of Hollywood Game Night averaged 0.4 in the demo and 1.95 million viewers.

Episode three of BH90210 scored a 0.8 demo rating and 2.25 million viewers, down from 1.0 and 2.5 million a week ago. Masterchef also dipped a little to 0.7 in adults 18-49.

The CW's Bulletproof was steady at 0.1 in adults 18-49, and Hypnotize Me ticked up to 0.2.

CBS, Fox and NBC tied for the 18-49 lead in primetime, as all three averaged 0.7 ratings. ABC, Telemundo and Univision also tied at 0.4, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

